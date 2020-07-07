Couple arrested after toddler hospitalized with skull fractures, other injuries

KINGSLAND, Ga. – A couple were arrested over the weekend after a 2-year-old was brought to a hospital semiconscious, with numerous injuries, according to the Kingsland Police Department.

The child’s mother, Dakota Poturich, and Poturich’s fiance, Christopher Miller, are each charged with cruelty to a child. Miller also faces additional charges of cruelty to a child and battery.

About 4:50 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a hospital in St. Marys, where police said they discovered the toddler had injuries that included visible bruises and lacerations all over the body. According to an arrest report, the child’s body temperature was 92 degrees and the child was seemingly malnourished, weighing only 18 pounds. Due to these injuries, police said, the toddler was transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, where staff found the child had two skull fractures and a lacerated liver.

Neighbors were shocked to learn what happened to the 2-year-old.

“There’s nothing a kid could do to deserve that at all,” said a man, who wished to remain unnamed. “That’s unreal.”

“That’s just crazy. It makes you wonder who your neighbors are,” said a woman, who did not want to be named. “That’s just unthinkable.”

News4Jax also spoke with a law enforcement officer with a different agency who lives nearby. She said she saw Poturich, who appeared to be upset about something, in front of the house on Friday. The next day, she and other neighbors said, detectives were going in and out of the house. By Sunday afternoon, the couple were arrested.

According to the arrest report, Poturich told police she was asleep when Miller woke her up, panicking with the child in his hands. He told investigators the child had fallen asleep on the floor and that he fell on the child after being startled by their barking dogs, according to the report.

Poturich and Miller were booked into the Camden County jail. A judge denied the couple bond.