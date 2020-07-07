These local businesses received federal loans through the Paycheck Protection Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New data released Monday by the Small Business Administration shows about 14,000 Jacksonville-based companies received federal loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.

The loans can be forgiven if employees stay on the payroll and if the funding is used for things like payroll, mortgages, rent and utilities.

Jax Daily Record was the first to report on the data dump.

Data show 12,000 businesses received loans of less than $150,000, but several were granted millions.

The businesses that received $5 million-10 million include Nextran Corp., Physicians Group Services, Stein Mart Inc., Vesta Property Services Inc, and others.

In the $2 million-$5 million range, Celebration Church of Jacksonville, Farah and Farah, The Bolles School, Morgan and Morgan, and the Jacksonville Zoological Society.

Dozens of restaurants were granted loans in the $150,000-$1 million range, including Firehouse Restaurant Group, Cowford Chophouse, Bono’s of America, and Black Sheep. More Jacksonville churches and the Jacksonville Spine Center were also approved in this category.

The Jacksonville-based businesses that received the least included the Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville, Museum of Science and History Jacksonville, the Tim Tebow Foundation, Biscottis Espresso Café, and Bold Bean Retailers, which fell in the $150,000 to $250,000 range.