Jacksonville mayor in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday that he and his family are in self-quarantine after he was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he has already tested negative but is remaining in self-isolation at home out of an abundance of caution, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Curry said he was out on a scheduled vacation with his family last week but learned on Sunday that he’d been in contact with a positive coronavirus patient.

He said he was them days before learning of the positive test and that the person was symptomatic.

Curry said the decision to self-quarantine with his family is “as a precaution for our friends, family and neighbors.”

He said he’s staying in the loop with his team, emergency management and health care leaders int he city as he monitors the ongoing pandemic and manages the city’s response.

Last week, Curry issued a face mask mandate for Jacksonville, requiring people to wear masks indoors when they can’t socially distance.

As of Tuesday, Jacksonville had reported 9,835 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Curry said hospitalizations for coronavirus are going up but those patients aren’t flooding the intensive care units at local hospitals. He said the ICU beds, which are closely monitored, are filling up, but not with COVID-19 patients.

“The risk is that as this community spread happens that it spreads into a vulnerable population and, again, it stresses our hospital systems,” Curry said, adding that the hospitals are not there yet but it’s a concern. “Their loads are up and we just have to do everything we can to slow the spread.”