St. Augustine Beach switches from guidance to mandate for masks

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – Masks will now be mandatory in St. Augustine Beach.

Just days after opting to strongly recommend people use face coverings rather than mandate them within the St. Augustine Beach city limits, the City Commission instead passed a mask mandate during Monday night’s regular commission meeting.

The vote was 3-2 with Commissioner Dylan Rumrell and Commissioner Maggie Kostka again declining to approve the resolution mandating face masks.

That same 3-2 vote wasn’t enough to pass the resolution during an emergency meeting last week because at emergency meetings a supermajority of 4-1 is required.

A simple majority of 3-2 was enough during Monday night’s regular meeting, however, meaning anyone in St. Augustine Beach will now be required to wear a face mask indoors or face a fine.

The ordinance includes an enforcement clause with fines of $50 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense and $500 for a third offense.

It does not apply to ones own home and includes exceptions for children younger than 2, people with underlying health conditions and those who are exercising, eating and drinking.

The commission also passed an ordinance requiring facial coverings to be worn “duringg a declared epidemic emergency.”

