Man shot while driving in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said a man was hit by gunfire Wednesday morning while driving on Los Santos Way, near University Boulevard North two of blocks north of the Arlington Expressway.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police and Jacksonville Fire Rescue were called about a shooting near the Los Palmos Apartments at 9:25 a.m. Officers said a 30-year-old man and a woman passenger were driving when someone shot at the car. The man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The woman was not injured and is cooperating with police.

Witnesses told police between eight and 15 shots were fired. Evidence technicians are processing multiple shells found in the road.

Police said the gunman may have left in a white, full-size Ford pickup truck with a tool box.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS,