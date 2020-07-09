800 Nassau County parents not comfortable sending students back to school

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County School Board will release its plan for reopening during its meeting Thursday night.

Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns gave News4Jax a preview of what’s to come.

The specifics of the plan will be outlined during the meeting, but according to Burns, parents will be presented with three back-to-school learning options with the district taking in-person and virtual learning into consideration.

More than 800 Nassau County parents said they are not comfortable sending their kids back to campus.

The Nassau County School District last month sent out a survey to get a feel for how many parents were considering in-person versus online learning. Burns said Thursday she had 5,821 responses to the survey. Of that number, 831 said they would not return to school in August.

“We will have to adjust our units and our teaching units for our schools based on that information,” Burns said.

When asked about the workload for teachers, she said she is meeting with other neighboring counties’ superintendents to discuss how to balance the workload of on-campus and online learning.

“We certainly don’t want to overwhelm anybody or any of our employees,” Burns said. “We want to work together for a safe and healthy return to teaching and learning.”

More than 3/4 of respondents said they would consider sending kids back to campus, so the school district is preparing for that influx. A couple of weeks ago, the district published a condensed version of its reopening plan.

That memo said that in most classrooms, it is not possible to keep six feet of distance between desks but that all efforts will be made to keep small groups consistent and to minimize the number of students each kid interacts with.

When asked about the protocol for positive COVID-19 cases on campus, Burns said they are developing a process that will be different for students and employees.

“We have steps that are outlined, steps that we take if someone is identified,” Burns said. “We have an isolation area that we will have on our campus if it’s a student and the steps that will be taken for them-- and then we have steps for our employees as well. And then we work with the health department to do contact tracing.”

Initially, the Nassau County school board said masks would only be required on buses and during class changes. However, Dr. Burns said the board is looking to expand the requirement after county commissioners mandated masks have to be worn inside public buildings.

“Our very first task force was a medical task force made up of doctors in our community and emergency operations,” Burns said. “We learned last Monday when we met with them again the importance of mask that they play in protecting everyone, so that is in our plan as it was drafted in the safety outline a couple of weeks ago. That may change in the days ahead.”

The memo asked, before even sending their kids to school, that Nassau County parents check their child’s temperature and symptoms.

Right now, each school is working on developing new procedures for pick up and drop off that limits the number of students in one spot.

Thursday’s meeting is open to the public, but space will be limited. Those who can’t make it can watch and submit a comment online.