Will Nassau County Commissioners add a mask mandate to special meeting?

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Nassau County are meeting this morning to consider issuing an extension of the county’s state of emergency. Now, we’re wondering, will anyone move to add a mask mandate to the discussion?

Looking at the agenda for the meeting, there’s no mask item listed. However, commissioners have the opportunity to bring any relevant business forward at the meeting.

A similar scenario played out in St. Johns County when a commissioner added a mask mandate to their special meeting on Tuesday. It failed.

As of late, Nassau County has increased its measures to enforce coronavirus precautions. Last week, News4Jax was there as the County and Fernandina Beach Code Enforcement visited businesses to check if CDC and mask recommendations are being followed.

Emergency Manager Greg Foster said there’s a surge in the percent of positive test results in Nassau not just because of an increase in access to testing, but because of a decrease in actions taken to prevent community transmission and because some people no longer adhered to CDC guidelines.

The meeting this morning starts at 9 a.m.