CDC to release new guidelines for reopening schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control is expected to release new guidelines on how to safely reopen schools next week. The announcement was made shortly after the President said he would insist schools reopen in the fall.

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran had already issued an order for schools in the state to reopen in the fall when the President made his intentions known.

But until the CDC issues the new guidelines, officials at Florida school districts say they are in limbo while they simultaneously revise their respective reopening plans. Now, those reopening plans are required to be completed by July 31.

Florida school districts have until the end of the month to submit their required reopening plans to the state department of education.

Duval County school leaders had been planning to unveil what they were calling a hybrid plan. It involved a mixture of limited days for in-person instruction and online lessons depending on grade-level. That part of the plan will now have to be revised.

However, as the semester nears, parents like Virginia Lesperance said she’s worried about how things will pan out.

“My first reaction is ‘thank God’ because I can go to work. My other reaction is not good because there is even more exposure and if he gets sick or is quarantined that’s time I have to take away from work. It’s hard too not to be able to make plans and having it on your mind and not be able to be settled with anything,” she said.