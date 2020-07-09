JEA to begin disconnections Friday after extending grace period

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After extending its grace period for disconnecting customers through July 9, JEA announced Thursday that disconnections will begin in phases on Friday.
Disconnections for nonpayment were expected to resume Tuesday, but JEA delayed that after getting an “unprecedented” number of calls from customers hoping to make payment arrangements or pay bills.
After the call volume died down, JEA decided Friday would be the first day of disconnections, but the city-owned utility is still planning to work in phases to help customers navigate the process.
Accounts that had delinquent balances before the pandemic will be disconnected first, JEA said.
To ensure that customers are still able to speak with a representative to pay past due balances, make payment arrangements and conduct regular business:
- JEA will begin with only approximately 80 -100 service interruptions per hour over the course of several days -- Not all disconnections will occur at the same time
- Non-payment disconnections will take place 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- JEA center representatives will be available until 7 p.m., Monday thru Friday for service restorations
- Service restoration fees are waived until Sept. 30, 2020
- JEA will continue to communicate with customers regarding their account status
- Customers with questions regarding their bill are encouraged to visit www.jea.com, or contact JEA at 904-665-6000