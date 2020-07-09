JEA to begin disconnections Friday after extending grace period

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After extending its grace period for disconnecting customers through July 9, JEA announced Thursday that disconnections will begin in phases on Friday.

Disconnections for nonpayment were expected to resume Tuesday, but JEA delayed that after getting an “unprecedented” number of calls from customers hoping to make payment arrangements or pay bills.

After the call volume died down, JEA decided Friday would be the first day of disconnections, but the city-owned utility is still planning to work in phases to help customers navigate the process.

Accounts that had delinquent balances before the pandemic will be disconnected first, JEA said.

To ensure that customers are still able to speak with a representative to pay past due balances, make payment arrangements and conduct regular business: