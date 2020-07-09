Visitors banned from long-term care facilities for another two months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been 117 days since visitors have been allowed inside long-term care facilities, like nursing homes, to see their loved ones. It’s due to the coronavirus pandemic and the effort to prevent the spread to vulnerable populations, but advocates for those living under these restraints say the threat of loneliness is a far greater danger.

Tuesday Governor Ron DeSantis overruled those with concerns about the isolation patients and residents are feeling as DeSantis extended the state of emergency in Florida by 60 days. The measure also extended the ban on visitors for the same amount of time.

Since the first state of emergency went into effect about 2,000 residents have died alone without family members or friends as a result. There’s now a petition to end the ban.

A post on the petition’s site reads,

“The state of Florida has lifted restrictions on restaurants, youth activities, school, stay at home orders yet continues to deny family members the right to visit loved ones in assisted living. The ban to visit loved ones has continued for over 100 days in the state of Florida. It is time to allow family visits. Let us visit, care, and advocate for our loved ones now.”

As of 6 a.m., the petition has more than 300 signatures.

The extension by DeSantis is based on the newest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It directs nursing homes to significantly restrict visitors and nonessential personnel, as well as restrict communal activities inside nursing homes.

The measures are meant to protect America’s seniors, who are at high risk for complications from COVID-19. Advocates for the ban argue, while visitor restrictions may be difficult for residents and families, it is an important temporary measure for their protection.