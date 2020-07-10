41 Putnam County inmates test positive for COVID-19

PALATKA, Fla. – At least 41 of the 331 inmates in the Putnam County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Because of the number of cases, the Sheriff’s Office said two cell blocks have been set aside for inmates who have tested positive. A third cell block is designated for inmates still waiting to get tested.

Most of the inmates who have tested positive have minor symptoms, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and none have had symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.

Every inmate receives a daily medical evaluation, the agency said, and those with health issues receive a second evaluation.

Authorities said inmates are allowed to wear masks in the facility, but they’re not required while inmates are outside of their cells.