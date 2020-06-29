16 Putnam County deputies test with COVID-19; 2 hospitalized

Eighteen Putnam County law enforcement and corrections deputies are quarantines Monday after 16 of them tested positive for COVID-19. Two of those deputies are hospitalized, according to PCSO Col. Joseph Wells.

Daily medical evaluations of inmates in Putnam County’s correctional facilities also identified one experiencing symptoms, who was immediately quarantined and has tested positive.

No other inmates have tested positive.

“We anticipated that this would affect Putnam County as well and we have been in preparation for this since the beginning of the outbreak,” Wells said. “Every inmate in the Putnam County Jail receives a thorough medical evaluation upon arrival and daily for the duration of their stay.”

Proactive inmate testing will continue as recommended by the Florida Department of health. Most deputies assigned to corrections have been tested and the remaining ones will be tested in the coming days. Only essential personnel are permitted inside the jail at this time and every person entering the jail must undergo thorough medical screening.

“Services provided by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office continue uninterrupted as we continue to consult with the Florida Department of Health to make sure we institute the recommended protections for our members and our community,” Wells said. “We continue to encourage all of our citizens to help us help you by observing social distancing guidelines and avoiding large crowds.”