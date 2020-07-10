St. Johns County commissioner hospitalized with COVID-19

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The daughter of St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron posted Thursday on social media that her father was hospitalized with COVID-19 and in critical condition.

Waldron represents District 3, which covers the southern half of the county.

Ashley Waldron Zapata posted on Facebook that her father went into septic shock and many of his organs are struggling.

I am not the person to normally do this, but I’m asking for your prayers. My daddy, Paul Waldron, was diagnosed with the... Posted by Ashley Waldron Zapata on Thursday, July 9, 2020

According to the St. Augustine Record, at least two of his fellow commissioners have responded that they are praying for Waldron.

Waldron has attended at least the last two commission meetings by phone since Florida’s state of emergency allows commissioners to hold their meetings remotely.

Waldron is one of three commissioners who voted against a county-wide mask mandate for the county last week, but said he was not necessarily opposed to the requirement. He wanted the county administrators to answer questions about what kinds of masks are best and if the county had enough for all employees and citizens who come into government buildings.