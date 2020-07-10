Woman sought by Jacksonville police after deadly shooting at Baymeadows hotel

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a woman was seen leaving the scene of a deadly shooting Thursday night at a hotel in Baymeadows.

According to Sgt. Eddie Bawroski, police were called to the shooting at the Knights Inn at about 6:05 p.m. A man was shot and taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man was not identified, and police did not have a description of the woman, who was said to be the suspect.

Bawroski said it’s believed there was some type of argument.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Officers on Thursday were also investigating an unrelated deadly shooting on the Westside.