JSO: Friday night shooting at Arlington apartment complex

Shots fired between an unknown number of shooters

Ryan Gulick, Associate Producer

Tags: Duval County, shooting, arlington, JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers found a 29-year-old man shot several times at an Arlington apartment complex.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot at the Riverview Apartments on Caravan Circle around 10:16 p.m. Friday night. There, officers found a 29-year-old with multiple gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO believes there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim and an unknown number of other shooters. Detectives have not released any suspect details.

Anyone with any information that could help detectives in this investigation are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

