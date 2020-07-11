Vice president to deliver remarks today to Jacksonville RNC host committee

Jacksonville, Fla. – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Jacksonville on Saturday to deliver remarks at an event for the Jacksonville host committee for the Republican National Convention.

Pence and the second lady are scheduled to arrive at Naval Air Station Jacksonville around 3:30 p.m. ahead of the 5 p.m. speech.

The location of the meeting was not disclosed. The meeting will be closed to the public and to the press.

The vice president and second lady will leave Jacksonville around 7 p.m. Pence has no public events scheduled during his brief visit to the River City.

It was announced in June that the Republican National Convention, which was originally set to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, would be moving to Jacksonville after the president and North Carolina’s governor disagreed over the size of the event and the precautions needed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Thursday that the Republican National Convention next month in Jacksonville will be “a safe environment,” despite widespread concerns about increasing coronavirus cases across Florida.

Preparations continued Thursday with Jacksonville businesses pitching their products and services outside the Prime Osborn Convention Center. A total of 77 vendors took part, hoping to be selected as “preferred vendors” for the event.

As preparations continue for the Aug.24-27 convention, some are still hoping to keep the event out of Jacksonville or scale it down considerably.

Residents and business owners near the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- where President Trump’s renomination event is scheduled to be held in August -- have filed a lawsuit asking a judge to declare the Republican National Convention a public nuisance.

Should the court declare the event a nuisance, the lawsuit asks the arena remain closed to the event, or if opened, that admittance be limited to no more than 2,500 people.