Meet the Jacksonville Host Committee for the Republican National Convention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee on Thursday announced the 32 people who are leading the efforts to host the Republican National Convention.

President Trump will accept the nomination of the Republican Party for a second term as president in August at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Thousands of visitors are expected to visit Jacksonville from Aug. 24 - 27.

The 32 members of the Host Committee are as follow, according to a news release:

Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee Co-Chairs

Lenny Curry

Jacksonville Mayor

Brian Ballard

President, Ballard Partners

Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee Members

John Rutherford

Member of the United States House of Representatives

Colonel Michael Waltz

Member of the United States House of Representatives

Bill Galvano

President of the Florida Senate

Jose Oliva

Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives

Wilton Simpson

Florida Senate President Designate

Chris Sprowls

Florida House of Representatives Speaker Designate

Rob Bradley

Florida Senate Appropriations Chair

Travis Cummings

Florida House of Representatives Appropriations Chair

Fernando Acosta-Rua

President & Chief Executive Officer of Pet Paradise

Andy Allen

Founder of Corner Lot Properties

Max Alvarez

Founder of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors

John Baker

Chairman and CEO of FRP Holdings, Inc.

Pam Bondi

Former Florida Attorney General and Chair of Ballard Partners Corporate Regulatory Compliance

Ed Burr

President and CEO of GreenPointe Holdings, LLC

Robert Coker

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, of U.S. Sugar

Michael Corrigan

President and CEO of Visit Jacksonville

J. David & Jodi Coxwell

President of J.B. Coxwell Contracting

Daniel Davis

President and CEO of JAX Chamber

Carol Dover

President and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association

Nat Ford

Chief Executive Officer of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority

Josh Garrison

President of Miranda Contracting

Leon L. Haley Jr., M.D.

Vice President for Health Affairs, University of Florida; Dean, College of Medicine - Jacksonville; CEO, UF Health Jacksonville

Bishop Vaughn McLaughin

Founder and Senior Pastor of the Potter's House International Ministries

Rick Morales

President of Morales Construction Co.

Tom Petway

Jacksonville Business and Civic Leader

Ty Petway

Chief Executive Officer of US Assure

John Rood

Founder of The Vestcor Companies

Kent Stermon

Chief Operating Officer of Total Military Management

Aundra Wallace

President of JAXUSA Partnership