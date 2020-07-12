Duval County GOP chair: Jacksonville will do whatever it has to do to make RNC work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There could be some major changes to the Republican National Convention, and the Associated Press reports it’s President Donald Trump’s call on what the event will look like.

According to the AP, there are key decisions about the event, like where or if the president will appear, that need to be made soon to allow enough time for the build-out of the space.

News4Jax asked Duval County GOP Chairman Dean Black about this, and he said Jacksonville will do whatever it has to do to make the convention work.

When asked about the build-out of the space, Dean said that’s a question for the host committee. News4Jax reached out to the host committee but had not heard back as of early Sunday evening.

The AP reports the president has expressed reservations about having an outdoor venue, and GOP officials insist they have the financial resources to hold the convention.

News4Jax asked Black about funds and whether other spaces in the city have been considered.

“Fundraising is ongoing, and I expect we will be successful in our fundraising efforts,” Black said. “A number of things will be looked at in due course because, frankly, those decisions have to be made a little closer to that time. It’s just a little too far out right now to make final decisions.”