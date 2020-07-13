Hear from candidates for Duval County School Board seats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the races on the ballot in the Florida Primary next month are school board seats. In Duval County, four of seven seats will be up for election.

The winners of those elections will make major decisions like COVID-19 safety measures, possible budget cuts, implementing revenue from the half-cent sales tax for capital improvements, if it passes, and much more.

The Jacksonville Public Education Fund is holding forums for four nights to help voters to help you decide which candidate to support.

Rachael Tutwiler Fortune, president of the JPEF, told News4Jax the questions in the forums are crafted to prompt authentic answers from the candidates rather than having an exchange of campaign slogans.

The forums, which we will stream on News4Jax.com, will take place Monday through Thursday:

District 1: Arlington and Northside -- Monday 7-9 p.m.

Candidates: Kelly Coker, Kory Von Leue and Lew Welge.

Co-host: News4Jax anchor Melanie Lawson

District 3 -- Tuesday 7-9 p.m.

Candidates: Robert Abene, Chris Guerrieri, James Jacobs and Cindy Pearson

Co-host: Emily Bloch of the Florida Times-Union

District 5 -- Wednesday 7-9 p.m.

Warren Jones and Brenda Ann Jordan

Co-host: Lynn Jones of the Jacksonville Free Press

District 7 -- Thursday 7-9 p.m.

Candidates: Lori Hershey, Matt Schellenberg and John Turner

Co-host: Melissa Ross of WJCT

Later this month, News4Jax will post our Voter’s Guide with background information on each of the candidates to help citizens prepare to vote.