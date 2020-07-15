77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Last day for Lot J: Long-standing coronavirus testing site moves indoors

Tags: Coronavirus
FILE photo. Cars line up Sunday morning March 29, 2020 at the COVID-19 testing site in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field.
FILE photo. Cars line up Sunday morning March 29, 2020 at the COVID-19 testing site in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field. (WJXT)

The COVID-19 testing site in Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field Stadium is closing today. Testing ends at the long-standing site at 5 p.m.

Testing will be moved inside the Regency Square Mall. The new site will not offer drive-thru testing.

In the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and during peaks, Lot J was infamous for its long lines, sometimes stretching for longer than 2 miles.

Afternoon summer storms made keeping the site open difficult too.

Information from the Florida Association of Public Information Officers showed the number of people tested at Lot J had gone down dramatically since three federal surge testing sites opened in Jacksonville last week.

Critics accused the city of wanting to move the coronavirus testing site to please President Donald Trump during his visit to the River City at the Republican National Convention, according to a report by Florida Times Union.

City officials said the theory was false.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.