Last day for Lot J: Long-standing coronavirus testing site moves indoors

The COVID-19 testing site in Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field Stadium is closing today. Testing ends at the long-standing site at 5 p.m.

Testing will be moved inside the Regency Square Mall. The new site will not offer drive-thru testing.

In the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and during peaks, Lot J was infamous for its long lines, sometimes stretching for longer than 2 miles.

Afternoon summer storms made keeping the site open difficult too.

Information from the Florida Association of Public Information Officers showed the number of people tested at Lot J had gone down dramatically since three federal surge testing sites opened in Jacksonville last week.

State of Florida @FLSERT#Jacksonville #COVID19 Test Site numbers for Tuesday, July 14, 2020:



Active virus swab tests:

Regency: 1,341

Westside: 838

Northside: 594

Lot J: 290



Make an appointment for Wednesday at Westside, Regency, and Northside locations:https://t.co/HXlaoUXlSd pic.twitter.com/hpwf6wakEB — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) July 14, 2020

Critics accused the city of wanting to move the coronavirus testing site to please President Donald Trump during his visit to the River City at the Republican National Convention, according to a report by Florida Times Union.

City officials said the theory was false.