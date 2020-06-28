Hundreds of cars again line up at Lot J testing site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 600 cars lined up Sunday morning at the Lot J testing site outside TIAA Bank Field in downtown Jacksonville, the Florida Association of Public Information Officers said.

The association said working air conditioning is needed and windows must remain up to maintain safety and be able to open and close.

Anyone trying to visit the Lot J site should be prepared to sit in your car hours, so also make sure to bring water, a phone charger and a full tank of gas.

Good morning! Over 600 cars in line at the state run @FLSERT Lot J #COVID19 Test Site at @TIAABankField this Sunday morning. What you need to know:



✅9AM-5PM

✅Bring your patience

✅Working A/C is needed

✅Windows must remain up to maintain safety and be able to open/close pic.twitter.com/bG58B2HA0W — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) June 28, 2020

News4Jax was already seeing cars line up hours before the Lot J, the state’s regional testing site that can test up to 750 people each day, opened Sunday.

It has been clear this weekend that there’s a demand for COVID-19 testing.

Early Saturday afternoon, the line at the Lot J site was cut off for the rest of the day due to the “overwhelming response.” Before the line was cut off, the association said at one point that the wait time was five hours.

The drive-through testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

RELATED: Here’s where you can still get tested for COVID-19 in Jacksonville and how long it may take for you to get your results | Select churches in Jacksonville area to offer free COVID-19 testing

JaxReady said later Saturday afternoon that the line at the Legends Center testing site was also cut off for the day.

The city-run walk-up site, which can test up to 400 per day, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Florida and Duval County yet again saw single-day records for new coronavirus cases, according to numbers released Saturday by the state Department of Health.