Self-swab testing pilot program launching Friday at Regency Square

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Regency Square Mall is one of four sites around the state set to open a drive-thru self-swab testing site for symptomatic individuals on Friday.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced the news on Thursday. If the pilot program proves successful, it will expand to future sites.

Appointments are not necessary, but those going to Regency Mall for the test can make an appointment through DoINeedACOVID19Test.com for convenience. Observed self-swab tests are available for those 5 years old and up who are showing symptoms.

According to the FDEM, the self-swabs will be monitored by a professional. The Regency site can handle up to 2,200 self-swab tests per day.

"At the sites, symptomatic individuals will be directed to a separate lane for testing and will be provided an observed, self-swab test under the supervision of a health care professional," the FDEM said in a release.

In addition to Regency, self-swab sites are also launching at the Orange County Convention Center, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami-Dade County and War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.