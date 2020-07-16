Teens held in death of West Nassau student face new upgraded charges

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Charges against two teenagers arrested shortly after a 16-year-old West Nassau High School student was shot and killed are facing new charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said Trent Fort was shot in the chest after getting into a confrontation during a drug deal after school on Feb. 24.

Gaven Smith, 17, now charged with third-degree murder. Ashton Riggs, 16, is charged with accessory to murder. They are both from Callahan and were charged as adults.

They were initially charged on unrelated charges of felony battery on a person over 65. Fort also was charged with violation of probation and possession of a firearm of a delinquent minor.

Undersheriff Roy Henderson said earlier this year that Smith is believed to have pulled the trigger. He was arrested shortly after Fort’s murder at a McDonald’s in Callahan and his brother was tracked to a wooded area in the Spring Lakes Estates neighborhood. They later found the 9mm handgun involved in the shooting in the woods, he said.

Smith’s bother was also charged at the time with felony battery and no additional charges have been filed again him, although the Sheriff’s Office said more changes could be coming.

Undersheriff Roy Henderson said that Fort and shooter went to school together.

Trent Fort (Special to WJXT)

