Littoral combat ship with open ocean capabilities arrives at Mayport Naval Station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Naval Station Mayport is eagerly awaiting the arrival of its newest addition, the future USS St. Louis. It’s a littoral combat ship.

Typically, littoral combat ships are small surface vessels designed for near-shore operations, but the USS St. Louis can also be deployed for open ocean missions.

In a news release, a spokesperson for the naval station said the vessel is a fast, maneuverable, focused-mission platform. It can be used to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines, and fast surface craft.

The ship is also equipped with state of the art technology, including advanced sonar and mine-hunting systems. The addition is considered a major contribution. It is expected to provide a more diverse set of options for commanders across the spectrum of operations.

The future USS St. Louis will officially join the Mayport fleet during its commissioning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport on August 8 but is set to arrive at the station at 10 a.m. this morning.

The St. Louis is the eleventh ship to bear the name of Missouri’s major port city.