JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at the Princeton Square Apartments off Baymeadows Road around 6:45 Sunday morning.

JFRD says it found and carried out a dog during its search of the burning building. Very quickly, responding crew members confirmed that the apartment was clear.

Within minutes, crews announced that the fire was under control. Assistance from the Red Cross was requested for an adult and two children.