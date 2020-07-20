Two men wanted by Bradford County authorities arrested

Two men who were wanted by Bradford County authorities were arrested Sunday, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus T. Whitfield and Demetrius D. Wilson were arrested on warrants obtained by the Starke Police Department for active investigations, according to authorities.

The men are being held at Bradford County Jail, according to deputies.

Whitfield was arrested for second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and Wilson was arrested for conspiracy to commit first degree murder