Woman who provided pivotal DNA evidence in overturned conviction, found dead

WAYNESVILLE, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 79-year-old Waynesville woman. According to investigators she has been identified as Gladys Sparre, the mother of a man at the center of the Dennis Perry investigation.

Sunday afternoon, the GBI tweeted,

“The GBI Kingsland office has responded to a death investigation in Waynesville, GA at the request of the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office. We are actively investigating this case.”

Hours later… just after 10:30 last night, the GBI tweeted again.

Overnight a spokesperson for the GBI told News4JAX Gladys Sparre’s autopsy is scheduled for this morning.

Gladys Spare is at the center of the reopened murder investigation into Deacon Harold Swain and his wife Thelma. The two were gunned down inside their Waverly, Georgia church in 1985.

A man by the name of Dennis Perry was arrested for the murders in 2000. A jury convicted him of killing the Swains in 2003, but on Friday, a Glynn County Judge overturned the convictions, based upon new developments in the case.

Within the past two years, Perry’s attorneys at the Georgia Innocence Project and King and Spalding discovered exculpatory evidence, they say demonstrate Perry’s constitutional rights were violated in his 2003 trial.

According to court documents, new DNA evidence from three hairs, on a pair of glasses found at the crime scene in 1985, excludes Perry and points to a one-time suspect in the case, a man by the name of Erik Sparre.

The documents state, Sparre was arrested a year after the murders, but ultimately the state did not pursue charges against Sparre.

In February of this year, a GIP investigator obtained a voluntary hair DNA sample from Erik Sparre’s mother, Gladys Sparre.

A lab compared the sample from Gladys Sparre to that of the DNA found on the hairs at the crime scene; it was a match, putting Erik Sparre within less than one-half of one-percent of the general population that cannot be excluded as a contributor of the DNA found on the hairs attached to a pair of glasses believed to belong to the Swains’ killer.

Perry remains behind bars. His attorneys said they are hoping for a bond hearing this week.

