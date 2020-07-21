Duval County School Board moving forward with plans to rename local schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board will meet today to establish a procedure to move forward with the renaming of local schools.

The board is already in the process of renaming 6 local schools named after Confederate generals.

A crowd-funding campaign is expected to offset the costs of the name changes. The board said funds from the campaign would go to purchasing new signs, paint, team uniforms, and more.

The school board will hold a workshop, committee meeting, and policy handbook review during today’s meeting. It will be held virtually, at 1 p.m.