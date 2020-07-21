87ºF

St. Johns County commission votes to require masks inside county-controlled buildings

Staff, News4Jax

File photo (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to require masks inside county-controlled buildings only.

The vote was 3-1. The lone no vote was Commissioner Jeb Smith.

The requirement of masks inside county-controlled buildings goes into effect immediately. It will become part of the emergency order already in place.

Last month, county commissioners declined to take up a mandatory indoor mask policy.

In St. Augustine, face coverings are required inside businesses and other buildings open to the public.

Masks are also mandatory in St. Augustine Beach.

