St. Johns County commission votes to require masks inside county-controlled buildings

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to require masks inside county-controlled buildings only.

The vote was 3-1. The lone no vote was Commissioner Jeb Smith.

The requirement of masks inside county-controlled buildings goes into effect immediately. It will become part of the emergency order already in place.

Last month, county commissioners declined to take up a mandatory indoor mask policy.

In St. Augustine, face coverings are required inside businesses and other buildings open to the public.

Masks are also mandatory in St. Augustine Beach.