New district plan shows Duval County Schools will postpone start of school 10 days

JACKSONVILLE. – It’s official-- Duval County school leaders confirm the first day of the new school year is August 20th. That’s 10 days after the original start day for the new school year. This is all part of the plan district leaders are expected to vote on Thursday.

The school board is expected to vote on this plan tomorrow. It will then have to be sent to the state department of education by next week. As of now, this plan calls for elementary school students to start back in the classroom 5 days a week. For older students, it's more staggered.

While elementary school students will be at their assigned brick and mortar school every day, Middle school students would go 3 to 4 days a week and high school students would attend 2 days a week.

Second students could return to the classroom 5 days a week by September 17, if the local COVID-19 status allows for a safe full-time reopening.

Duval HomeRoom Distance Learning is still an option for families who aren’t ready to send their kids back to the physical classroom. Those students will still be enrolled in their assigned school and will have the option of returning to that school throughout the year.

Duval Virtual Instruction Academy is available also and is what families will follow if they decide to stick with virtual learning throughout the school year.

Under this plan, teachers would return for pre-planning starting August 12.

The district has to sign off on this, which they’re expected to do at Thursday’s meeting.