Technical issues have made online school registration difficult for some Duval parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Technical issues have caused problems for Duval County parents trying to sign their students up to learn online next school year. So far the district has reported low numbers of families signing up for virtual school options.

This is happening as school leaders try to decide how to reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the district reported less than 7% of Duval students have enrolled for online distance learning. The district said there was an issue with its server which helps process applications.

The deadline to enroll students online is Friday.

“That process has been very tedious. I will say I have tried multiple times,” said parent Nakota Williams.

As of Friday, Duval Public Schools reported 6,900 students enrolled in the online distance learning program, Duval HomeRoom, for the next school year and less than 800 applications were processed for the district’s year-long virtual school.

“I just need to feel like they are safe and I just don’t feel that way myself along with a lot of other parents,” Williams said.

Williams said she plans to enroll her student in online learning, but so far, has not been able to get fully registered.

“I will say however, I have been able to log in through my Focus account, but when you go in to sign in to homeroom and you put in all the pertinent information, it’s like ‘error,‘” she said. “It doesn’t go any further than that. It’s frustrating.”

A district spokesperson said it is aware of the issues with Focus.

“There was a technical issue [Monday] that caused a delay in [Focus] account creation,” the district said in a statement to News4Jax.

The issue happened when one of the servers processing Focus accounts stopped or paused. The district said the issue was resolved the same day.

DCPS also fears the process to get students signed up for Duval HomeRoom needs clarifications.

In order for parents to sign up for Duval HomeRoom, parents first have to sign up for a FOCUS account which requires parents to take a photo ID to their student’s school to have a staff member approve the account.

The district said it’s not meant to be an automatic process and that individual schools are requiring parents to bring their IDs because once they have a Focus account they will have access to a lot of personal and private student information.

Parents can call their individual schools to make accommodations and ask questions about that approval process.

Parent Jessica Lizarraga said she has yet to make a decision for her children.

“I am waiting for the school district to decide to keep schools closed but if they don’t, well, I have a big decision to make and I don’t know how to make it,” Lizarraga wrote News4Jax in an email. “I haven’t signed up and it’s because I have no idea what I should be doing in this moment!”

Here’s how to register for Focus, according to the district:

We have a dedicated email for families to contact with assistance in creating their Focus accounts. It is pga_support@duvalschools.org. However, we highly encourage families to reach out to their school as the school is an integral part of the creation process.

Directions for Parent Registration For Focus can be found here: https://dcps.duvalschools.org/focus