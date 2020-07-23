Health inspectors find a food truck with a big roach problem

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In this week’s restaurant report the Hum Hum Pita Wraps food truck was shut down by emergency orders from the Division of Hotel and Restaurants with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

During a routine visit to the food truck on July 16, an inspector issued a stop-sale on all inventory in the mobile unit. The report shows the food was not in a wholesome, sound condition.

6 dead roaches were also found, one being inside the ice machine, but it gets worse.

Upon opening a cabinet underneath a hand-washing sink in the truck, the inspector found 40 live roaches. Further, the inspector noted employees were not using the hand-washing sink since there were objects in the sink blocking access.

The items were removed, paper towels were provided and the violations were corrected on site.

At a follow-up inspection the very next day, all the previous violations had been resolved, except for the live roaches. The inspector cited Hum Hum Food Truck with a single high priority violation.

The food truck had to remain closed.

Four hours later, the inspector returned. The roaches were gone, and the food truck received a perfect inspection, reports show.

The food truck was allowed to reopen.

News4Jax monitors restaurant inspections in District 5 for the Division of Hotels and Restaurants every week. District 5 covers Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, and Union Counties.