Nassau County to vote on plan to reopen schools today

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County school board will vote on its plan to reopen schools and whether to delay the start of the school year by two weeks.

Schools Superintendent Kathy Burns already indicated she is in favor of delaying the start of school, to make sure the district has everything needed for a safe return.

READ: Nassau County’s draft reopening plan

If a current plan is approved, Nassau County parents would have three options.

Return kids to the classroom full time

Participate in school-based distance learning

Enroll in virtual learning

For students returning to the classroom, masks will be required for every child older than 6. The district also lists its cleaning protocols. That includes:

classrooms will be sanitized every day

there will be hand sanitizer in each classroom

all furniture will be spaced out as much as possible

students will not share materials.

If a student or employee tests positive, the draft plan shows the infected person will not be allowed back on campus until cleared by a medical professional.

The Nassau County Health Department will be responsible for handling will contact tracing follow up actions. Anyone who the infected person had contact with at the school will be required to quarantine, as determined by the health department.

Students who test positive will continue schooling through distance learning. It’s not clear if teachers would be allowed the same for class instructions.

Superintendent Burns said teachers who are at high risk of death or complications from COVID-19 will have to make difficult decisions before the start of the school year.

“Many will have to make decisions about what is best for them and their families because this is just an unusual time. This is an unpredictable situation, but we are working to keep everyone as safe as possible, and to put as many procedures and protocols into place to ensure that,” she said during a live interview on The Morning Show.

If the board votes to delay the start of school, the start date would be changed to August 24.

A board workshop begins today at 4:30 p.m. Selected members will review the plan and then the full board will meet two hours later at 6:30 for a vote.