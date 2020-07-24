Another Jacksonville man wins $1 million in $20 scratch-off

A 36-year-old Jacksonville man became the second from the city this week to take home a $1 million prize in a $20 Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Chadi Barakat collected his winnings through a secured drop box at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000.

Andy Li, 49, also took the lump sum payment earlier this week.

Barakat bought his winning ticket at the Pirates Food Store, at 96837 Blackrock Road in Yulee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.