One-on-one with Mayor Curry on coronavirus, crime and RNC cancellation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry emerged Monday from his self-quarantine and virtual news conferences Monday to sit down with News4Jax for the first time since March. He talked about the major issues facing Jacksonville, including the city’s twin pandemics -- violent crime and coronavirus -- as well as answered questions about the now-canceled Republican National Convention.

Curry said that while his message for people to protect themselves and others from coronavirus since before the city and partially emerged from a two-month lockdown in June, people did let down their guard -- and their face coverings.

“You saw low numbers and I think some people got complacent and comfortable. That’s not a judgment, that’s human nature, right?” Curry said. “There was some level of complacency. You saw fewer masks in stores. People just felt good”

But by early July the coronavirus numbers grew dramatically and we saw peaks well higher than in March and April when those stay-at-home orders went in place.

“We can’t make this mistake now,” Curry said. “Remind people (that) it’s with us, to be vigilant.”

While COVID-19 has taken 143 lives in Jacksonville by Monday, another 107 people have died by homicide in Duval County this year, according to News4Jax data. This has been the earliest Jacksonville has hit 100 homicides since at least 2006 -- as long as we have kept independent records.

So far in July, 58 people have been shot -- the most shot in any single month this year. The city is on track to exceed 500 people shot in 2020.

When asked about these statistics, Curry spoke of the city’s investment in community programs like summer camps and the Kids Hope Alliance, and a newer program called Cure Violence, which has worked to preempt violence in large cities like Philadelphia.

So I asked, at what point do you decide the measures you’re taking to fight this violent crime, isn’t working?

“It’s going to take time to see those outcomes. The same with Cure Violence disruptors. It doesn’t help that in the middle of all this (is) COVID. I mean, COVID disrupted camps, summer camps. COVID disrupted Cure Violence disruptors,” Curry said. “So we have to continue to invest in those things. We know they work and I’m just going to keep remaining vigilant and investing in things that experts in prevention, intervention and enforcement tell me we ought to be investing in.”

Asked why, if it is unsafe for the Republican party to hold its convention in Jacksonville next month, parents should feel good about sending their children to school that same week, Curry said one is far more important than the other.

“The RNC would be an event (with) thousands of people, for purposes, arguably, for political/recreational purposes. Unnecessary. Not essential,” Curry said. “When we were in ‘safer at home’ orders, essential workers still went to work. And so I believe, based on the information and data that we have, the kids are to have the option to go back to school. I think teachers that are vulnerable or concerned, those that make those decisions ought to figure out how to give them options as well.”

