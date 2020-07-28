Police: Man dead after possible domestic shooting in Mandarin

Jacksonville – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting, which occurred early Tuesday morning, after a man was found dead inside a home in the Mandarin neighborhood.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, several 911 calls were received about a shooting at a home on Sheldrake Drive. After an investigation, a man was found dead inside a home with at least one gunshot wound. At this time officers are looking into the possibility that this was a domestic shooting. The girlfriend of the victim is being interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.