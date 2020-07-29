Some COVID-19 testing sites in Jacksonville area closing due to tropical system

Due to the disturbance that’s been churning in the Atlantic, some COVID-19 testing sites in the Jacksonville area have announced they’ll be temporarily closing.

Clay County Emergency Management reported that all state supported COVID-19 test sites will close July 30 at 4 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear when they would reopen, but Emergency Management said reopening will be weather dependent.

The locations include but are not limited to:

Duval County

Legends Center on Soutel Drive

Home Depot on Regency Square Boulevard

Regency Square Mall

Clay County

Target in Fleming Island

Florida Department of Health in Green Cove

Nassau County