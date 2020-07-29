Some COVID-19 testing sites in Jacksonville area closing due to tropical system

Due to the disturbance that’s been churning in the Atlantic, some COVID-19 testing sites in the Jacksonville area have announced they’ll be temporarily closing.
Clay County Emergency Management reported that all state supported COVID-19 test sites will close July 30 at 4 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear when they would reopen, but Emergency Management said reopening will be weather dependent.
The locations include but are not limited to:
Duval County
- Legends Center on Soutel Drive
- Home Depot on Regency Square Boulevard
- Regency Square Mall
Clay County
- Target in Fleming Island
- Florida Department of Health in Green Cove
Nassau County
- Target in Yulee