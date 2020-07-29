74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Some COVID-19 testing sites in Jacksonville area closing due to tropical system

News4Jax staff

Tags: Coronavirus, News, Jacksonville, Clay County, Nassau County
Federal COVID-19 testing site opens at Regency Square Mall.
Federal COVID-19 testing site opens at Regency Square Mall. (WJXT)

Due to the disturbance that’s been churning in the Atlantic, some COVID-19 testing sites in the Jacksonville area have announced they’ll be temporarily closing.

Clay County Emergency Management reported that all state supported COVID-19 test sites will close July 30 at 4 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear when they would reopen, but Emergency Management said reopening will be weather dependent.

The locations include but are not limited to:

Duval County

  • Legends Center on Soutel Drive
  • Home Depot on Regency Square Boulevard
  • Regency Square Mall

Clay County

  • Target in Fleming Island
  • Florida Department of Health in Green Cove

Nassau County

  • Target in Yulee

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.