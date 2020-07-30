Jacksonville leaders begin preps for Tropical Storm Isaias

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Isaias predicted to bring high winds and rain to greater Jacksonville by Sunday, Mayor Lenny Curry and the city’s Emergency Operations Center director discussed plans Thursday for city preparations and public safety, including how evacuations would be handled during the pandemic.

“We’re all in this together,” Curry said.

Social distancing and other issues are included in this year’s plan for evacuations shelters and people are urged to add masks and hand sanitizers to their emergency kits this year.

“We have a great plan and ready to implement that if we need to,” Emergency Operations Director Steve Woodard said.

Woodard added that if the storm keeps to the track the National Hurricane Center is predicting, he does not see evacuations being required for Isaias.

Curry noted that even when evacuations are necessary, historically only 1% of people go to shelters.

Curry also urged people who need financial help preparing either a hurricane kit or a plan to evacuate to ask for help, contacting the Red Cross if necessary, but urged citizens to look out for each other.

“If you know a neighbor who is struggling, help them out if you can,” Curry said.

Curry also gave a COVID-19 update and discussing how local hospitals are preparing for a potential storm. He said they are a key part of the city’s emergency plan for storms while they’re already dealing with the pandemic. He said COVID hospitalizations are stable -- not dropping but not spiking. He is cautiously optimistic that things will be getting better but reminded people to continue to practice distancing and wearing masks.

While Florida is closing state-run testing centers at the close of business Thursday, the city’s six testing sites are expected to remain open. For locations, hours and other details, visit coj.net/covidtesting.