Tropical Storm Isaias forms south of Puerto Rico

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The system we’ve been watching in the tropics for days has finally reached Tropical Storm strength and was declared Isaias by the NHC on Thursday evening. The good news is that it’s not expected to become a hurricane, but, unfortunately, it does look like rain, and tropical-storm-force winds are possible along its path toward South Florida by the weekend.

At 11 p.m., the disturbance was located about 155 miles south on Ponce Puerto Rico with 50 mph winds and a minimum pressure of 1005 MB. It is moving west-northwest at a 20 mph pace, and this general motion with some slight reduction in speed is expected over the next few days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was expected to cross the Dominican Republican and Haiti, which share Hispaniola, on Thursday while following a path that could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.

“I don’t want people to lower their guards, because this system is quite dangerous,” said Ernesto Morales with the U.S. National Weather Service in San Juan. “This is not (Hurricane) Maria, but it will bring a lot of rain.”

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration request from Puerto Rico’s governor, who also activated the National Guard.

The hurricane center said the storm was expected to swirl over Hispaniola and then pass between the eastern coast of Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas on Friday.

It then could cross through the central Bahamas on Saturday and possibly move on to southern Florida and the Carolinas, but the center said it was too early to predict the path that far, saying there is “large uncertainty after it leaves the Caribbean.”

Tropical storm warnings remained up for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Martin, St. Maarten, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Barts, Turks and Caicos Islands and portions of Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the central Bahamas. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within within 36 hours.

There are several roadblocks to the development of a dangerous hurricane that works in our favor. All but two forecast models keep the tropical wave from becoming a hurricane. It appears strong upper-level winds due to a shearing trough west of the wave could prevent the disturbance from intensifying to a hurricane. Land interaction with Puerto Rico and Hispaniola could also disrupt the organization.

Leaders in Northeast Florida are already watching the system carefully. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Tuesday said the city is prepared to cope with both tropical conditions and the pandemic.

“We’ve been through this before in the five years I’ve been in office,” Curry said. “We practice for this. While a pandemic is nothing we’ve seen in our lifetime, they are navigating it, getting hospitals the proper PPE, keeping track of what’s happening, and we’ll continue to do what (needs to be) done during hurricane season as to what we’ve done in previous years.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report