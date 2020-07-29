This hurricane season, Jacksonville’s emergency operations center will guide the city virtually

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Steven Woodard, chief of the city’s Emergency Preparedness Division, is monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center says is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday.

The system is expected to bring rain to Florida by the weekend, and Woodard said residents should use this as a good test run on how to handle storms this hurricane season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, Woodard said the emergency operations center is changing the way it has worked in the past. This hurricane season, the EOC will guide the city virtually.

In the past, there were many people from various agencies on hand on the fourth floor, making key decisions on opening shelters and evacuation plans.

The concern this year is the crowds and lack of social distancing. Now, Woodard said, they are going to keep the EOC as a remote operation.

“We have gotten very good at being able to handle meetings virtually using all of the new technology that is there,” Woodard said. “We found it is effective in getting key stakeholders together.”

Instead of holding news conferences in person, with city leaders standing side by side, they will be held online through Zoom. That is how the mayor and others are currently doing briefings, which the mayor has typically been doing several times a week during the pandemic.

“It’s a very efficient and effective way of reaching out to a large number of people in coordinating whatever efforts we need to coordinate,” Woodard said

With the pandemic, Woodard said plans for emergency shelters are changing, too. While Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed and temperatures will be taken, those coming in won’t be tested for COVID-19.

“With testing taking a long time -- a day or several days to get results -- we plan on doing screening for temperatures and talking to people and determining if they’ve been exposed and are positive,” Woodard said.

The plan is to set up a separate area in a shelter for those who say they are positive. If they find there are many people with COVID-19 who require sheltering, the city might consider opening a shelter just for those with COVID-19.