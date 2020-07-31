Flagler County offers residents sandbags in advance of Hurricane Isaias

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Preparations for Hurricane Isaias are underway in Flagler County.

Three locations in Flagler are providing sand and bags for residents in that county in advance of the approaching storm. Two pickup locations are beachside and the other is in Palm Coast.

Hurricane Isaias is forecast to be a Category 1 storm as it passes Flagler County this weekend.

“Sheriff Rick Staly will have his inmate work crews assisting residents at Flagler Technical College,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “There will be a combination of volunteers and city staff at Santa Maria Del Mar.”

The sandbag locations will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9 .a.m. until 5 p.m. The Inmate Work Crew will be onsite both days at the Flagler Technical Institute from Noon until 5 p.m. or as long as the weather permits and sand is available.

Workers will be on site and able to help residents at the Palm Coast location until 3:30 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. There is a 10-sandbag limit per household.

Sand and bags will be available at the following locations.

Flagler Technical College – 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd., The Hammock

Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church – 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach

Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 and just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast

For more information on the developments in Flagler County regarding protocols and information on the storm, updates can be found on the county website or through its social media channels.

“We are operating out of an abundance of caution, and ask residents to do the same,” Lord said. “We will continue to keep everyone posted about any significant changes via our social media.

Palm Coast monitoring storm

The city of Palm Coast is monitoring the track for Isaias and would like to remind residents about storm readiness and preparations for their family and property.

Currently, the city’s emergency management team is watching conditions closely, along with the Flagler County emergency management team.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday, July 29, Floridians should prepare now and have at least seven days of disaster supplies. You should also gather important personal documents and have a plan for your family. You can learn more on preparations and plans by viewing the Disaster Preparedness Guide on Palm Coast Connect at palmcoastconnect.com, click on the ‘Storm Updates’ tile.

Residents should bring in material around their homes that could become flying debris. Also, if your garbage collection day is Monday, make sure to place it out on time for collection crews.

Residents can pick up sandbags throughout the weekend at the Public Works Department located at 1 Wellfield Grade, Palm Coast, FL 32137. The sandbags fill station will be unattended, but sandbags will be available at the sand pile. Please bring a shovel to fill the bags.

The Storm Update section on Palm Coast Connect also hosts additional storm readiness information on evacuation zones, emergency management resources, and what residents with PEP Tanks (Pretreatment Effluent Pumping System) need to know. You can also sign up for ALERTPalmCoast here [https://fullsite.palmcoastgov.com/emergency/alert-palm-coast] to receive important emergency notifications. Please also register for a free account on Palm Coast Connect to submit any concerns to the city. During and after a storm, examples of concerns reported to Palm Coast Connect would be downed trees, impassable roads, localized flooding, and pep tank alarms. Palm Coast Connect can be accessed on desktop and the free app is available in both the Apple and Google Play App Stores. Palm Coast Connect is not a substitute for 9-1-1.

In light of COVID-19, Flagler County has announced it and its emergency preparedness partners have taken additional steps to protect residents that may be unable to make alternative arrangements and need to seek public shelter in the event of an evacuation order. Shelters will have separate areas for those who know they have COVID-19, or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Additionally, all evacuees will be required to wear face coverings and undergo entry and daily temperature screenings. Shelter capacities and movement within the shelter will be more restrictive than in previous years. Stay tuned to Flagler County Emergency Management for information on shelters for the storm season.

Also, with COVID-19 having an impact, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released information for the public to understand how the pandemic could affect disaster preparedness and what you can do to keep yourself and others safe. You can read more at the CDC’s website [https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/hurricanes/covid-19/prepare-for-hurricane.html] about: