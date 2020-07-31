St. Johns County takes steps to prep for Hurricane Isaias

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – With Hurricane Isaias expected to brush or skirt the Northeast Florida coastline this weekend, St. Johns County officials are beginning to take steps to prepare for any potential impacts.

St. Johns County Emergency Management is closely monitoring Isaias and participating in conference calls with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, National Hurricane Center and NWS Jacksonville.

Officials recommended finalizing preparations and ensuring supply kits are stocked.

Because of the chance for extreme high tides and unpredictable ocean conditions, beach driving on all St. Johns County beaches will be restricted beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Pedestrian access to the beach will remain available at off-beach parks and beach walkovers.

Dangerous surf conditions and rip current activity are expected, officials said.

Beach visitors are encouraged to avoid ocean swimming until conditions improve.

Beach driving access will be reinstated when conditions allow.

For more information regarding Hurricane Isaias, please call 904-824-5550.