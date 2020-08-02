JSO searching for suspects, after double shooting Saturday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on College Circle South around 11:00 Saturday Night.

Upon arrival, responding officers located two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s office does not have any suspect information at this time. JSO’s Violent Crimes Unit is working to learn more.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators with this incident, to either call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Or, to remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.