JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Beach Boulevard while crossing the highway at an undesignated location.

An SUV was traveling eastbound on Beach Boulevard near Thalia Road, when that pedestrian stepped out in front of the moving vehicle. That person was not at a legal crosswalk. The SUV then collided with the pedestrian. The injured person was transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.