Northeast Florida hospitals launch ‘Wear a Mask’ campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida hospitals are asking our community to wear a mask to protect others against the spread of COVID-19.

Ascension St. Vincent’s, Baptist Health, Brooks Rehabilitation, Mayo Clinic, Memorial Hospital, Orange Park Medical Center, UF Health Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital launched a public service campaign that is being featured on billboards, social media and on TV.

Clear Channel Outdoor donated three billboards and News4Jax is producing and airing a public service announcement to reinforce that individuals can help protect our community by wearing a mask.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus - particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

The hospitals encourage everyone to mask up and protect Northeast Florida from the spread of COVID-19. In addition to masking, the hospitals also recommend:

Maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between you and others who aren’t in your immediate family

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water. When soap and water aren’t readily available, use hand sanitizer.

Staying home if you are feeling sick

