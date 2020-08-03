Northeast Florida hospitals launch ‘Wear a Mask’ campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida hospitals are asking our community to wear a mask to protect others against the spread of COVID-19.
Ascension St. Vincent’s, Baptist Health, Brooks Rehabilitation, Mayo Clinic, Memorial Hospital, Orange Park Medical Center, UF Health Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital launched a public service campaign that is being featured on billboards, social media and on TV.
Clear Channel Outdoor donated three billboards and News4Jax is producing and airing a public service announcement to reinforce that individuals can help protect our community by wearing a mask.
“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus - particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”
The hospitals encourage everyone to mask up and protect Northeast Florida from the spread of COVID-19. In addition to masking, the hospitals also recommend:
- Maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between you and others who aren’t in your immediate family
- Washing your hands frequently with soap and water. When soap and water aren’t readily available, use hand sanitizer.
- Staying home if you are feeling sick
For more information on COVID-19 procedures at local hospitals, visit:
- Ascension St. Vincent’s https://healthcare.ascension.org/covid-19
- Baptist Health https://covid19.baptistjax.com/
- Brooks Rehabilitation https://brooksrehab.org/news/coronavirus-covid-19-update/
- Mayo Clinic https://www.mayoclinic.org/covid-19
- Memorial Hospital https://memorialhospitaljax.com/covid-19/
- Orange Park Medical Center https://orangeparkmedical.com/covid-19/
- UF Health Jacksonville https://ufhealthjax.org/covid-19/
- Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital https://www.wolfsonchildrens.com/covid19