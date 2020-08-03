85ºF

Northeast Florida hospitals launch ‘Wear a Mask’ campaign

Cory Smeltzer, RN, BSN, and Charlaysia Rucker, Patient Services, working on 3rd floor with patient Kasen Grief, 5 years old, at Children’s Hospital wearing button. Children's Hospital has launched the "Button Project" to help child patients feel better about seeing everyone in masks at the hospital during COVID-19. (Susan Urmy, Vanderbilt University Medical Center)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida hospitals are asking our community to wear a mask to protect others against the spread of COVID-19.

Ascension St. Vincent’s, Baptist Health, Brooks Rehabilitation, Mayo Clinic, Memorial Hospital, Orange Park Medical Center, UF Health Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital launched a public service campaign that is being featured on billboards, social media and on TV.

Clear Channel Outdoor donated three billboards and News4Jax is producing and airing a public service announcement to reinforce that individuals can help protect our community by wearing a mask.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus - particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

The hospitals encourage everyone to mask up and protect Northeast Florida from the spread of COVID-19. In addition to masking, the hospitals also recommend:

  • Maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between you and others who aren’t in your immediate family
  • Washing your hands frequently with soap and water. When soap and water aren’t readily available, use hand sanitizer.
  • Staying home if you are feeling sick

For more information on COVID-19 procedures at local hospitals, visit:

