Police: 12-year-old boy paralyzed, struck by bullet while lying in bed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are working to make an arrest after they said a 12-year-old was struck by a bullet while lying in his bed at home.

Officers were called to College Circle South on Saturday after learning of a reported shooting. Originally, police reported two people were found shot in the neighborhood and hospitalized, but further details were not immediately released.

According to an updated report from police, at least one shot was fired into a home, and a boy was wounded. Police now say as a result of the shooting, the boy might not walk again.

“Investigators continue in their attempts to identify a suspect in the tragic incident that left this undeserving child in what appears to be a lifelong medical battle. We are asking for anyone situated in the area of this crime to review surveillance video for possible information that may assist in this investigation,” the news release reads.

There was no new information about the second person who was reportedly shot.

Anyone who has any information was asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.