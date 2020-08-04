Some applying for $5M Northeast Florida stimulus hit road blocks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A program designed to alleviate financial issues appears to be causing more stress than help for some people living in Northeast Florida who have tried to apply on the first day.

The Northeast Florida Community Action Agency received a $5 million grant from the CARES Act. People living in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties were told they could apply. The stimulus money is intended to be used on things like rent or utility bills.

Soon after the application went live online Tuesday morning, News4Jax received numerous calls and messages from people saying they couldn’t get through.

“I’ve tried it, honestly, 13 times,” said Nataishe Carswell. “What do we do now? Because the link doesn’t work. The phone doesn’t work. It says the office is closed, so what do we do?”

Carswell did not lose her job during the pandemic, but once schools were moved online and her children’s daycare closed, the mother of five has struggled to keep up with bills.

The same applies to many others across Northeast Florida. The agency has not said how many people will get a piece of the $5 million or the exact requirements to qualify, apart from living in one of the seven counties.

On the agency’s application page Tuesday, it said the site is experiencing higher-than-normal traffic and encourages people to check back later.

“If the app isn’t ready or you’re not ready to make appointments, say that. Don’t make it like we’re available and we’re here to help you, and it doesn’t work,” Carswell said.

News4Jax has asked the agency if the appointment slots have already been filled. Our call was not immediately returned.