JSO: 84-year-old man is missing and endangered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are looking for 84-year-old Samuel Walker who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Walker suffers from dementia and could be in danger.

Walker was last seen on Sunbeam Road near San Jose Boulevard and was wearing a blue denim shirt, jeans, and a tan and orange hat. Walker is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He also uses a walking stick to get around.

If you see Walker, call JSO immediately at 904-630-0500.