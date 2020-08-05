9 days of early voting in St. Johns County begins Thursday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Voters in St. Johns County can begin casting in-person votes Thursday for their next sheriff, other local offices as well as state lawmakers and members of Congress.

Early voting continues at eight sites through Saturday, Aug. 15 in St. Johns County for the Florida Primary. Voters may cast their ballot at any location (listed below) between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The primary is open to all registered voters in St. Johns County, although registered Republicans will be the only voters who will see the sheriff’s race on the ballot as there is no Democrat in the race and a write-in candidate keeps the primary closed to only party voters.

In-person voting will be available at all neighborhood precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. People can also vote by mail by requesting a ballot by Saturday and returning it by Election Day.

VOTER’S GUIDE: The candidates who want your vote

The Supervisor of Election Vicky Oakes reminds voters that seven of the eight early voting locations are in county or city facilities that have local policies requiring face coverings. Masks will be available at the voting locations.

Oakes said their priority is keeping our staff, poll workers and voters safe during the voting process, adopting Voter Election Protection Standards for voting during COVID-19. Poll workers will be provided face shields, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes at all voting locations. All voting locations will be set up to allow for social distancing.

Voters are requested to do their part by visiting www.votesjc.com and reading the Voter Election Protection Standards to see what they should do to prepare for voting in person. There are simple things such as updating your address or voter record in advance of coming to vote, studying your sample ballot, mark it, bring it with you so that we can meet the goal of casting your ballot as efficiently as possible and limit the amount of time you spend inside the voting location.

St. Johns County early voting sites - open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6-15

Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Avenue A #101, St. Augustine

St. Johns Convention Center, 500, S. Legacy Trail, St. Augustine.

Julington Creek Annex, 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

Shoppes of St. Johns (Earth Fare), 120 Shops Blvd., St. Johns

Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach

Southeast Branch Library, 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine

St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach

Hastings Branch Library, 6195 S. Main Street, Hastings.

For more information, call the elections office at 904-823-2238 or visit www.votesjc.com.