Bradford County parents confused over district’s back-to-school options

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – Bradford County parents are frustrated and confused over the school district’s reopening plan.

An announcement posted Monday on the Bradford County School District’s Facebook page notified parents that the deadline to choose from three different back-to-school options was 5 p.m. Tuesday. But many parents said they weren’t aware of the third option.

“At not one point has anybody publicly let any of us know what’s going on,” said parent Amber Craft. “The deadline has passed.”

The district is allowing parents to choose from traditional school and Bradford Virtual Select, which is provided by MyDistrict Virtual School.

The district previously had an option called Bradford Innovations, which was an online option with a classroom teacher, but it was recently voted down because of privacy concerns.

According to an agenda, the district held a special board meeting Tuesday morning about its reopening plan. A district spokesperson told News4Jax there was a new format for online learning that was discussed at the board meeting, but it is not an actual plan at the moment until it can be staffed.

“I’m frustrated on so many levels,” said one parent, who did not wish to be named. “I feel like they could have been more clear and more concise.”

Parents are hoping for answers.

“I want them to be accountable and I want them to be transparent and I want them to notify the public at every single decision like they’re supposed to do,” Craft said.

It’s unclear when the district’s new option for online learning will be presented to parents.